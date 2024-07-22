Allstate Corp Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 43.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,822,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,453. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

