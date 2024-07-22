Allstate Corp Takes $212,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Allstate Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 115.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,569,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 146.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 194,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,858,000 after acquiring an additional 115,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE HCA traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.38. 1,562,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,954. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $344.20.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.