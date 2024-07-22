Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $44.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.78.

ALLY stock opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 306,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after purchasing an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

