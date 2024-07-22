Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Down 0.2%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.06 and last traded at $49.36. Approximately 1,352,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,768,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Altria Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.