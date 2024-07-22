American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.30-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.97. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to ~$65.96-67.17, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.42 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.300-13.800 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.65.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $242.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $253.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

