American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.47% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $1,679,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 735,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,919. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

