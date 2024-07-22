AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,447 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.13% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $500,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.9% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 44,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $57.03. 466,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $112.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Read Our Latest Report on AMN

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.