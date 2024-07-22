Analysts Set HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target at $12.00

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in HomeStreet by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMST stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.82.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

