Analysts Set HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target at $12.00

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.
HMST stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.82.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.
