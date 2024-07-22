Analysts Set Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Target Price at $51.33

Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.
A number of research firms recently commented on NGNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.
NGNE opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. Neurogene has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $53.00.
Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Neurogene will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
