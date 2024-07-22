Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.69.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.45 and a beta of 3.39. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after purchasing an additional 285,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 850,940 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.