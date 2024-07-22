Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $3.88 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00047266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00015095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

