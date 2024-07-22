Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 461,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 224,431 shares.The stock last traded at $10.70 and had previously closed at $10.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,712,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 426,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 152,411 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

