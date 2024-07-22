ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,803 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.68% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $50,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,106,218. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.63.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

