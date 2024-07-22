Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $126.77

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.77 and last traded at $126.19, with a volume of 604900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.69.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,991,000 after buying an additional 569,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after buying an additional 517,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5,304.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,418,000 after buying an additional 223,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

