Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.44

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.44 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 18696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $504.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.29 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,880.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

