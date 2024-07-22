Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 760 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,693,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $121,600.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $138,000.80.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,856 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $894,766.56.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $152,000.00.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $175.55. 1,213,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $152.34 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -278.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

