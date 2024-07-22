Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 497,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 623,773 shares.The stock last traded at $98.75 and had previously closed at $97.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Autoliv Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Autoliv by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,715,000 after buying an additional 402,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after buying an additional 133,746 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Autoliv by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after buying an additional 278,800 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Autoliv by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 952,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,716,000 after buying an additional 162,319 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $91,065,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

