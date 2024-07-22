Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $490.23 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.41 or 0.00047888 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion and $490.23 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009334 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000614 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,143,803 coins and its circulating supply is 394,797,433 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

