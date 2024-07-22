Bank of America Cuts Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target to $95.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 237,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 354.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

