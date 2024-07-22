Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank of America from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.92.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Bank of America stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $335.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.22%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,984,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,448,152. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 72,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.