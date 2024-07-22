BCB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

BCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 49,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,037. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.58. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tara L. French acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tara L. French acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,422 shares of company stock worth $163,776. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.