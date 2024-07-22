Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 12,690,693 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, July 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of Bank of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91.

Shares of BAC opened at $42.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $335.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 382,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 63,192 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

