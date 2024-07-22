BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,652.50 ($34.40).

Several analysts have issued reports on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.23) to GBX 2,000 ($25.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.01) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.42) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.06) to GBX 4,500 ($58.36) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,146 ($27.83) on Monday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,124 ($27.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($35.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,885.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,284.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,316.54.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

