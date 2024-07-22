Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIOX

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

BIOX opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. Analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,484 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,465,000. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.