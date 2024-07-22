Bitcoin Private Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00038058 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00017398 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000418 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

