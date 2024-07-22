Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BX. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.38.

Shares of BX stock opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.38. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.31%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

