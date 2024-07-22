Blue Barn Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,531. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

