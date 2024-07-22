Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $4.43 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.97. 62,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

