BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.51

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 211205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Up 21.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.78 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.96.

About BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

