BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Price Target Raised to $3.50

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th.

BM Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:BMTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.10. 5,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,186. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.22. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.91.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BM Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,626 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies



BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

