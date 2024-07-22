BMO Capital Markets Raises ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $87.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

MAN stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.72.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 317.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

