BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.10

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.10 and last traded at $105.68, with a volume of 59432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group raised BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 130,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.