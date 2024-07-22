BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Director Acquires $41,337.45 in Stock

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) Director Byron Riche Jones purchased 41,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $41,337.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,834 shares in the company, valued at $144,375.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BranchOut Food Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of BranchOut Food stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $0.97. 360,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,050. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. BranchOut Food Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Get BranchOut Food alerts:

BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. BranchOut Food had a negative net margin of 100.10% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BranchOut Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BranchOut Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.