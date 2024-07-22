Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 268,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $33,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.58. 4,502,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,640,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.