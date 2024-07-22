Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT at $72.37

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.37.
A number of brokerages have commented on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FUTU
Institutional Trading of Futu
Futu Price Performance
FUTU stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. Futu has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Futu
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Futu
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.