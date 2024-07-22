Brokerages Set The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI) PT at $12.50

Shares of The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

BODI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Beachbody in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Beachbody from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Beachbody to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Beachbody alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BODI

Beachbody Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BODI opened at $7.88 on Monday. Beachbody has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.94 million. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 85.56% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beachbody will post -7.41 EPS for the current year.

About Beachbody

(Get Free Report

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beachbody Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beachbody and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.