C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,585,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $90.19. 1,549,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

