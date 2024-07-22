Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $198-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.04 million.
Calix stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 1,313,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,846. Calix has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61.
Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calix will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.
