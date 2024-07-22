Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $198-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.04 million.

Calix Price Performance

Calix stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.39. 1,313,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,846. Calix has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $48.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.61.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calix will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CALX

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.