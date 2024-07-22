Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cameco Stock Performance

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total transaction of C$3,544,500.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Tim Scott Gitzel sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.89, for a total value of C$3,544,500.00. Also, Director Jill Amanda Johnson sold 1,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$142,576.00. Insiders sold a total of 204,001 shares of company stock valued at $14,642,885 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$64.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.90. The company has a market cap of C$27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cameco has a one year low of C$42.12 and a one year high of C$76.66.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$634.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.4911413 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

