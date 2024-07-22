Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$76.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TECK.B. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.46.

Shares of TECK.B traded down C$1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 363,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.55. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

