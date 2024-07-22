Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$76.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TECK.B. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.46.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK.B traded down C$1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$63.20. The stock had a trading volume of 363,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.55. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$47.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

