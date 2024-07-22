Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$32.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 256.74% from the company’s current price.
FIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.79.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIL
Filo Mining Stock Performance
Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Filo Mining Company Profile
Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Filo Mining
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.