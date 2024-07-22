Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$32.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 256.74% from the company’s current price.

FIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.79.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIL

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:FIL traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). As a group, analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.