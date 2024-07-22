Canaccord Genuity Group Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$25.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.71.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE FM traded up C$0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.77. 516,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,048. The firm has a market cap of C$13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.