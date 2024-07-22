Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0887 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CDPYF opened at $34.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $40.63.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
