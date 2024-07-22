Canadian National Railway (CNR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of C$1.96 per share for the quarter.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.3 %

TSE:CNR opened at C$165.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$167.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$170.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNR. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$182.79.

View Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.