Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.777 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,819,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,634 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,562,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,419,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,598 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $305,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,606.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,703,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,952,000 after buying an additional 2,544,593 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,910,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,719,000 after buying an additional 2,387,565 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.