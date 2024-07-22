Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Hold

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$49.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.44.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$48.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$37.65 and a 52 week high of C$56.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$87.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.17 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98. In other news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.43, for a total transaction of C$181,612.50. Also, Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98. Insiders have sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $417,729 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

