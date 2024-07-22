Capita’s (CPI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Capita alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPI

Capita Trading Down 0.7 %

About Capita

Capita stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.98. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 29.32 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of £346.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81.

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.