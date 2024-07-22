Capita’s (CPI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
