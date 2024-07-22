Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.68.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,935. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -43.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Senior Officer Jerrold Annett sold 29,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$336,484.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,659 shares of company stock worth $2,514,835. 15.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

