Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAH. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

CAH traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,350. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

