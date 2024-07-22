Cashaa Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.52 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $2.52 million and $110,810.47 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.
Cashaa Profile
Cashaa was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cashaa
